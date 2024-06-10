Russian helicopters supplied to more than ten countries last year

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport delivered helicopters to more than ten friendly countries last year and signed new contract, CEO of the national arms export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the HeliRussia international exhibition.

"In 2023, Rosoboronexport supplied helicopters to more than ten friendly countries and new contractual documents were signed at the same time. To date, there are more than 170 helicopters in the portfolio of Rosoboronexport orders. Deliveries are planned to more than twenty countries," Mikheev said.

Contracts for Russian aviation equipment amount to slightly less than a half of the total portfolio of Rosoboronexport contracts, the chief executive said earlier. They total over $22 bln and combat helicopters account for about $5 bln.