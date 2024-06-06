CSTO chief, security council secretaries discuss ways to neutralize common threats

ALMATY, June 6. /TASS/. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and secretaries of security councils of the member states discussed measures to neutralize common threats at a meeting in Almaty.

"CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov delivered a report on the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility and measures aimed at neutralizing challenges and threats to the security of the CSTO member states during the meeting," the organization's press service told TASS.

It noted that the meeting participants discussed in detail the military and political situation in the CSTO area of responsibility as well as "measures to improve activities and cooperation" in the field of countering challenges and threats of the organization's member states.

The secretariat also pointed out that the meeting paid special attention to the draft CSTO Targeted Interstate Program on Strengthening the Tajik-Afghan Border. "The draft document was approved by the members of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils and recommended to the CSTO Secretary General to submit it to the CSTO Collective Security Council in accordance with the established procedure," the press service said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu represented his country at the meeting.

The Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils is the CSTO's advisory and executive body for coordinating cooperation among member states in ensuring their national security. The meetings are held every year along with the meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Defense Ministers ahead of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council at the level of heads of state and government. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Kazakhstan will chair the organization in 2024. The treaty on the establishment of the association was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan suspended its participation in the CSTO in 2012).