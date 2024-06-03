Seoul to consider suspending military agreement with Pyongyang

SEOUL, June 3. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea will weigh scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions with the North altogether, the South Korean presidential office announced.

The administration of the South Korean president decided to raise the issue at a Cabinet meeting on June 4.

Earlier on Monday, the Office of National Security led by Director Kim Tae-hyo held a working meeting.

South Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) signed a Comprehensive Military Agreement on September 19, 2018, to reduce tensions in the military sphere. The two Koreas also agreed to halt military drills in buffer zones near the border. Last November, Pyongyang scrapped the military pact after Seoul had partially suspended the deal in response to the launch of a reconnaissance satellite by the North.