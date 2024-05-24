Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers large batch of missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of missiles for Strela-10M3 air defense systems to Russian troops under an enlarged defense procurement plan, the company’s press office said on Friday.

"The Kalashnikov Group has successfully dispatched to the customer a large batch of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles under the enlarged 2024 defense procurement plan. A 9M333 precision-strike surface-to-air missile is used as part of the Strela-10M3 air defense system," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The missile is designed to engage low-flying targets under enemy jamming conditions and also drones and cruise missiles. The missile homing warhead can operate in several modes that gives it an advantage over other warheads of this class. The missile uses the "fire-and-forget" principle.