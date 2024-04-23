Erdogan vows joint effort to eradicate Kurdistan Workers Party from Turkey's borders

ISTANBUL, April 23. /TASS/. Turkey together with its neighbors will eradicate the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in the country, from its borders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"In Iraq and in Syria, especially in Syria, the terrorist swamp will be drained not only by our efforts, but also by the joint efforts of the governments of both countries," the TRT Haber TV channel quoted Erdogan as saying.

"We continue to fight tirelessly against all terrorist organizations. As you know, our comprehensive fight against the PKK in Iraq and Syria has been going on for years. And it will continue with the same determination. This fight will continue both inside and outside our borders, within the framework of international laws and with respect for the territorial integrity of our neighbors. We want our neighbors to take the necessary position in front of the threats we face and we'll continue this fight together," the Turkish leader pointed out. According to him, the PKK is a threat to stability, development and peace in Iraq. "Eliminating this threat also serves the interests of Iraq. I believe that they see this reality and show the will to eliminate this problem. <...> We will get rid of terrorism one way or another. We are full of determination to do so. We will never leave the battlefield for those complicit in terrorism and terrorist organizations, as well as those who use terrorist organizations as pawns," the president said.