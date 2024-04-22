Armenia to make sovereign choice to participate in CSTO summit or not — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision on participation or non-participation in the forthcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2024 will be his country's sovereign choice, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has told TASS.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's participation or non-participation in the CSTO summit in 2024 will be a decision of a sovereign and independent country. Besides, there is still some time to go before the summit. A great deal can change during these months, hopefully for the better," Tasmagambetov stressed.

Recently, Yerevan repeatedly skipped meetings on some integration platforms. In particular, Pashinyan did not attend the CSTO summit in Minsk in 2023 and said that the republic suspended its participation in the organization.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier, Armenia itself was unable to define the CSTO zone of responsibility on the country's territory.