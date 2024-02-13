Russian authorities thwart over 400 terrorist crimes since start of special op — FSB head

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian security services and law enforcement bodies have foiled 419 terrorist crimes since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who also chairs Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee, said.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, 419 terrorist crimes have been thwarted," the press service quoted him as saying at a meeting of the National Anti-terrorism Committee.

In addition, over 360,000 extremist materials have been identified and deleted from the Internet and access to 70,000 pages has been blocked, the FSB chief added.

The meeting participants pointed to the need to strengthen the protection of Russia's information space from destructive encroachments, and the preparation and promotion of anti-terrorist content in social networks. Information security centers for young people have already been established in 73 regions of Russia.