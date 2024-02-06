Saudi Arabia's air defense commander examines Russia’s S-350, S-400 systems

RIYADH, February 6. /TASS/. Lieutenant-General Mazyad bin Suleiman Al-Amr, the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force, has inspected Russia’s S-350 and S-400 air defense systems at the World Defense Show, a TASS correspondent reports.

The commander visited the stands of Russian defense industry companies, paying special attention to the S-350 and S-400 air defense systems, as well as a line of various radars from the Almaz-Antey air defense concern.

As the Arab military operation against Ansar Allah began in 2015, the latter began to bombard Saudi Arabia and coalition countries with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. On September 14, 2019, the Houthis attacked two facilities of Saudi Aramco Oil Corporation inside Saudi Arabia with 18 drones and seven cruise missiles. The bombardment targeted the world's largest oil processing facility in Abqaiq in eastern Saudi Arabia and a refinery in the Khurais oil field. This led to a twofold drop in the kingdom's oil production from 10 million to 4.3 million barrels per day and a short-lived 17% jump in oil prices on the world market.

On September 16 of the same year, while in Ankara, Russian President Vladimir Putin again suggested that Saudi Arabia purchase S-300 Favorit or S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to protect its territory from air attacks.