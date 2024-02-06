Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker to join Navy in first half of 2024

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Yevpaty Kolovrat diesel-electric icebreaker of project 21180M will join the Navy after trials in the first half of 2024, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker built by Almaz Shipyard will join the Navy in the first half of the year. At present, the icebreaker is undergoing acceptance trials at Pacific fleet ranges in Kamchatka," it said.

The Yevpaty Kolovrat will operate in the Pacific fleet. The progress of the trials has been reported to Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, it added.