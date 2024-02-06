African company displays interest in joint production of Serp counter-UAV system

RIYADH, February 6. /TASS/. A major African arms producer displayed interest in joint production with Russia of Zashchita counter-UAV system of the Serp-VS6 jammer and radio-monitoring module of the Vector Institute.

"We need such systems, as we have to expand outside the framework of traditional threats. We need systems that detect drones and protect key objects, power plants, seaports against them. I believe Russian technologies are very good. We are looking for partners to localize production and participate in the design and technological production," a representative of the company said at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

Serp-VS6 and accompanying equipment are carried in several cases and are deployed in 30 minutes. The complex can be mounted on a mobile platform. Serp protects a territory against drones in a radius of 5 km and can effectively counter a swarm of drones. The viewing angle is regulated by 90-degree sectors with independent operational regimes that do not impede friendly drones. Serp jams drone control channels and disrupts the operation of onboard receiver of satellite navigation systems. The operator loses control of the vehicle, while the drone is no longer capable to fulfil the mission.