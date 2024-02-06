Pantsyr mini missile to complete trials this year

RIYADH, February 6. /TASS/. A small counter-UAV missile of Pantsyr-S1M air defense missile gun will complete trials in 2024, the High Precision Complexes Holding told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"A small-size missile was designed to increase the productivity of the complex against new threats of massive drone engagement. Trials are ongoing and will be completed this year," it said.

Pantsyr is an evolution of Tunguska that opened a new subclass of air defense systems. Detection, guidance means and the launcher are mounted on one vehicle, as well as a large-caliber gun, it said.

Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled ground air defense missile launcher for close defense of military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense weapons, from all existing and prospective air attack means. It is carried on a mobile undercarriage and is armed with two 30mm guns with a rate of fire of 40 shots per second and 12 missiles. It downs targets flying at a speed of 1000 m/sec at a distance of 200 meters to 20 km.