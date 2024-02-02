Russian forces deliver 127 strikes on Ukrainian plants, arsenals, airfields last month

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces delivered 127 surgical strikes on Ukrainian defense enterprises, arsenals, military airfields and fuel depots in January, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during a teleconference with Russian commanders.

"In January, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 127 strikes with high-precision weapons on Ukraine’s military infrastructure and facilities of the military-industrial complex. Enterprises engaged in producing, upgrading and repairing armaments, arsenals, military airfields, fuel depots, stationing points of units of the Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries were hit," the top Russian military official said.

According to Shoigu, in order to prevent its own defenses from crumbling, the Kiev regime is tossing its remaining reserves into battle, while urgently conducting a draconian forced mobilization drive. That said, he pointed out that in order to demonstrate at least some achievements to its Western handlers, Kiev is also carrying out lethal terrorist attacks against Russian civilians.