Russia offers Mideast countries to jointly produce weapons

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will offer to Mideast countries at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia to design and localize production of military hardware in partner countries, CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"We are ready to offer to the partners unique cooperation formats, including localization of the production of Russian arms and joint design of prospective products," he said.

The Russian display at the Saudi show has doubled this year. It will feature Titan and Spartak armored automobiles, Orlan drones, Il-76MD-90A airlifter, Mikheyev said.

The World Defense Show will be held in Riyadh on February 4-8.