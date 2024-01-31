Kalashnikov to display new military outfit in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Company said it would display a new all-season combat field outfit at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh. It was designed together with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The company will also display its battle-tested products, such as KUB loitering munition engaged in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation, and SKAT 350M drone.

"The military outfit of the Triada-TKO Company of the Kalashnikov will occupy a specific place in the display. The exhibit is the basis for the production of outfit for Russian law enforcers - VKPO 3.0 set, which has also been tested in Ukraine operation," it said.

The Kalashnikov will also display armored protection solutions designed by its Institute of Steel and also tested in Ukraine. They include Nakidka gown that protects against detection by radars and heat seekers. The company will also showcase combat and civilian firearms.

The World Defense Show 2024 will be held in Riyadh on February 4-8.