Expert says several hundred men sufficient for Russian base in CAR

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Several hundred specialists are sufficient for the Russian military base in the Central African Republic (CAR). It will strengthen Russian position in the region and confirm the strategic relationship between the countries, Director of the Community of Officers for International Security Alexander Ivanov told TASS.

Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov has recently said a Russian base may appear in the African country. Ivanov recalled that CAR government had advanced similar initiatives three-five years ago and contacted the Russian government on the matter.

"It would be sufficient and effective if several hundred top-class military specialists arrive in CAR. They would strengthen Russian positions in the country and the region and confirm strategic long-term relations between the countries," he said.

He described reports about a 10-thousand strong Russian force as an exaggeration. "There is no need in such a scope of Russian military presence in the CAR," Ivanov said.

CAR government controls most of the country, however "gray zones exist in border areas and are used by militants."

"France supports the militants via mass media, by consultations and arms supplies. We help CAR armed forces to cut short the use of weapons and establish full control over gray zones," Ivanov said.

The Community of Officers for International Security implements the contract to train CAR military, police and gendarmes. Russian instructors supervise the training.