Shoigu announces exponential growth in basic weapons and ammunition production

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Modernizing and developing production capacities of Russian military-industrial complex promoted a major increase in the production of the most required weapons and ammunition in 2023, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"We were able to dramatically increase production of the most in-demand weapons and ammunition thanks to the Russian Ministry of Defense and military-industrial complex companies working together. This, in particular, was helped by expanding and modernizing industrial facilities, as well as boosting labor productivity. Many businesses have put in place new workshops, lines, and sites outfitted with cutting-edge technology," he stated.

"Military hardware and weapons are delivered to the zone of the special operation in a timely manner and it helps to increase combat capabilities of the combined forces," the minister stated.

The military construction complex in 2023 focused on creating infrastructure for nuclear deterrent forces and improving airfields and naval bases.

"In 2023, facilities for the needs of special operations, military and special purposes were commissioned in a short time. The quality of workmanship was invariably high. The main efforts were focused on creating infrastructure for nuclear deterrent forces and means, improving airfields and naval bases, and developing new territories," Shoigu said.

A total of 2,772 buildings and structures have been constructed.

"The planned activities have been fully implemented," Shoigu stressed.