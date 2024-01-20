Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area in past day

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of Battlegroup Center, backed by artillery, repelled four attacks by assault teams from the 63rd Mechanized Brigade and the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Fifth National Guard Brigade of Ukraine near Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 280 troops, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.