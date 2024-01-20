Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops near Nesteryanka, Rabotino, Verbovoye

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces defeated troops from three Ukrainian brigades near Nesteryanka, Rabotino and Verbovoye, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian units, backed by aircraft crews and artillery forces, inflicted damage on troops and equipment from the 65th and 117th mechanized brigades and the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Nesteryanka, Rabotino and Verbovaya in the Zaporozhye Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 30 troops killed and wounded, as well as two armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the statement reads.