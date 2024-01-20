Russian forces repel 10 attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kupyansk area in past day

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West repelled ten attacks by assault teams of the 30th, 32nd and 60th mechanized brigades and the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Sinkovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 troops and two motor vehicles," the statement reads.