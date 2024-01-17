Tehran to react to threat coming from any place — defense minister

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. Tehran will respond decisively and firmly to any threat coming from any direction. Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani told the media ahead of the Cabinet's meeting.

"It does not matter to us from which area Iran will be threatened. We will react and our response will be appropriate: tough and decisive," the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying. "Iran is a world missile power. Our missiles have a variety of characteristics, including their range," Ashtiani stated. He said Iran was constantly working to develop missile technologies and create new types of missiles.

On Tuesday evening, the Iranian armed forces hit two command centers of the terrorist group Jaish al-Zulm in Pakistan. According to the Tasnim news agency, drones and missiles were used in the operation.

On January 16, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, part of the Iranian Armed Forces) attacked with ballistic missiles several targets in Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan in northern Iraq. According to a statement by elite units of the Iranian armed forces, the attack targeted "several terrorist sites in Erbil in response to recent terrorist attacks inside Iran." It is also stated that the attack "destroyed the main spy headquarters of [the Israeli intelligence service] Mossad in Iraqi Kurdistan."