15 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk on Tuesday evening

DONETSK, October 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 15 rounds from multiple launch rocket and artillery systems at Donetsk on Tuesday evening, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the mission, the city came under shelling five times in the evening. Four munitions had cluster warheads.

As a result of Tuesday’s shelling attacks, two civilians were killed and at least seven, including journalists and rescuers, were wounded.