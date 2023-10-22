Russian air defense eliminates 30 drones of Ukrainian armed forces

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have destroyed 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and intercepted eight HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Eight HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and four Uragan multiple launch rocket systems have been intercepted," the ministry said.

Moreover, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been eliminated near the settlements of Lozovoye, Gornyak of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kuzmino of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Ocheretovatoye, Novofyodorovka, Kopani, Zhovtnevoye of the Zaporozhye Region, Sagy and Rybalche of the Kherson Region, the ministry added.