MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Operational/tactical and army aircraft of the Russian armed forces have defeated manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area, with more than 30 Ukrainian troops eliminated, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The attacks by operational/tactical and army aircraft defeated manpower and equipment of units of the 21st, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as the National Guard’s 15th regiment near the settlements of Yampolovka, Torskoye, Grigorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the Serebryansky forestry. More than 30 Ukrainian troops, 3 armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed," the report said.

Units of the battlegroup Center, aircraft and artillery also repulsed an attack by the assault group of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry added.