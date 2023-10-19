Pentagon official says drones attacked US base in Syria — Fox News

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. The US military base al-Tanf in Syria has been attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, Fox News television reported, citing a Pentagon official.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning local time. Al Mayadeen television also reported earlier that there was an attack on the base. But according to its sources, it was done using two missiles that exploded on the territory of the base. Al Mayadeen didn’t say who could be behind the attack.

The US defense official didn’t tell Fox News who was behind the attack either. He did not specify how many drones were involved and whether the military base sustained any damaged.

Reuters previously reported that the US military had foiled an attack with two drones on its forces in Iraq. The drones were intercepted while attempting to strike Iraq's al-Asad airbase, where US troops are stationed.

Fox News reported, citing the US Department of Defense that the US currently has about 900 forces in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq.