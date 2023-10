MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh have turned in over 110 field artillery guns, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 124 air defense systems as well as about 66.1 mln units of ordnance, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency noted that the locations where weapons, military hardware and munitions are stored are being guarded by joint Russian-Azerbaijani units.