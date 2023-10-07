{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker

As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian forces are gradually advancing toward Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region with 7-12 km left to go at different sections, Russia’s State Duma delegate Viktor Vodolatsky, who coordinates parliamentary relations with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Council, told TASS.

As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi in the Kharkov Region.

Military operation in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Karabakh armed formations turn in over 66 mln rounds of munitions — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the locations where weapons, military hardware and munitions are stored are being guarded by joint Russian-Azerbaijani units
Death toll in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip climbs to 232
1,697 individuals have been wounded
Air defense systems take down Ukrainian S-200 missile during attempted attack on Crimea
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime attempted a terror attack on Crimea with an S-200 surface-to-air missile re-equipped into a strike weapon
Rome hosts presentation of book `How the West Brought War to Ukraine’ in Italian
The author who is based in Washington told the audience about his book which was published in his native country a bit more than a year ago
Baku, Tehran agree to build railroad to Nakhchivan across Iran
The countries signed a letter of intent in Baku following a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, the report said
Russian envoy to Vienna 'bewildered' over summoning amid missile strike accusations
Dmitry Lyublinsky underscored that "the Russian Armed Forces, unlike the Ukrainian ones, do not target civilian facilities"
Russia confirms its status as reliable gas supplier, open to further cooperation – Putin
The President of Russia noted that the implementation of the project for the construction of the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline will have obvious benefits for the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Ukraine loses up to 225 troops south of Donetsk
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a D-20 howitzer, and an electronic warfare station
Cabinet measures to stabilize Russian fuel market — Lukoil CEO
"The work was intensive during the recent fortnight; it was not useless," Vadim Vorobyov noted
United States represents world’s greatest WMD threat, North Korean Defense Ministry says
"The US poses the greatest global threat of weapons of mass destruction," the North Korean official stressed
Russian diplomat slams Lithuania’s call to extend NATO nuclear umbrella to cover Ukraine
Also, Maria Zakharova surmised that the European Union may feel the "need for a nuclear Ukraine as part their theater of the absurd, given that such people as [German Foreign Minister] Annalena Baerbock are currently in power in EU countries"
Putin condemns terror attack on military college in Syria
The Russian leader asked his Syrian counterpart to convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed, wishing the swiftest recovery to all those wounded
Russian Olympic Committee sues IOC
"This year we were owed a payment of $5 million and, therefore, their [the IOC’s] outstanding debt currently exceeds eight million [US] dollars," Vladimir Sengleyev noted
US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko
Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine
Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’
The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War
Kazakhstan ready to further increase volume of Russian gas transportation – president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that more than 20 thousand km of main gas pipelines with an annual throughput capacity of up to 255 billion cubic meters pass through Kazakhstani territory. m
Russia calls on ECOWAS to refrain from invasion of Niger — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow continues to "closely monitor the development of the situation" in Niger
Air raid sirens heard in southern Israel and Tel Aviv area – army
According to the army press service, alarms also sounded in the area of the greater Tel Aviv agglomeration of Gush Dan
Israeli army will immediately use all its might to eliminate Hamas — premier
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the entire government supports his decision
Hillary Clinton urges to resist growing popularity of Russia’s stance among Americans
As the former Secretary of State of the United States stated, there is an “ideological and political party split” in the country
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
US bolsters military presence in Strait of Hormuz
"This operation bolstered presence in and around a critical chokepoint," the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said in a press release
Putin discusses Karabakh situation with Aliyev, Pashinyan
Russian President, who is celebrating his 71st birthday, has already held many conversations with foreign leaders
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
Uralvagonzavod's deputy CEO has briefed TASS on progress achieved in the work under the 2017 state defense order and some details of upgrading the T-90M, T-72B3 and T-80BVM tanks
Gas not supplied over remaining Nord Stream string by Germany’s decision — Putin
Germany is not doing that because Washington authorities do not allow to do so, Putin noted
International meeting on Ukraine to be held in Istanbul approximately on October 20
According to the newspaper La Repubblica, during the event the “peace formula” of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky will be discussed
Israel in contact with Russia on situation with Hamas – ambassador
Tel Aviv is seeking understanding from Moscow, said Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi
Russian forces strike Azov nationalist battalion brigade near Krasny Liman
According to battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the adversary lost over 40 troops in that area
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery depots in Kupyansk area in past day
Also, it is reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day
Russia to launch natural gas exports to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan
Putin announced the upcoming start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan as he delivered a speech at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday
Russian pork export can grow by a third in 2023 — industry association
The situation with the African Swine Fever (ASF) does not affect exports now and is "under absolute control," Yury Kovalyov said
Israeli military resumes strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
The army press service reported that details will be provided later
Russia, Uzbekistan agree to expand cooperation on oil supplies
In April 2023, head of the main department of the Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry Athamjhon Ubaydullaev said Uzbekistan had reached an agreement with Gaszprom Neft on deliveries of 300,000 metric tons of oil in 2023
DPR reports foreign military instructors eliminated near Soledar
Yan Gagin specified that foreign military specialists were among the headquarters’ personnel
Ukrainian forces acknowledge total dependence on US
According to Gennady Kovalenko, the Ukrainian Army requires continued and probably even expanded arms shipments from the US, as he believes hostilities are not likely to end any time soon
Russia calls on Palestine and Israel to cease fire – Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow is in contact with all parties, including Arab states, said deputy head of the department Mikhail Bogdanov
Trump says ready to become short-term speaker of US House of Representatives
The former president said he was ready to hold the post for 30, 60 or 90 days, adding that he was focusing on his presidential campaign at the moment
Israeli death toll in strikes from Gaza Strip climbs to 200, over 1,100 wounded
Earlier, 100 fatalities and 900 injured were reported
Russian missile defenses shoot down Ukraine’s S-200 missile fired towards Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev government made another attempt to attack the Russian territory with an S-200 air defense missile re-purposed for ground targets
Russia to raise wheat export duty to $51.8 per ton from October 11
The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $248.8 per ton, for barley - at a price of $178.4 per ton, and for corn - at $206.8 per ton
Leaders of Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to take part in gas supplies start ceremony
Such supplies will start "for the first time throughout the history of existence of these transport system; gas of Russian production, Russian origin, has never been directed from Russia in the direction of Central Asia," Vladimir Putin stressed
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Russian forces wipe out up to 50 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area – top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the counter-battery fight, the enemy's Msta-B howitzer, D-20 gun, and M-46 gun were destroyed
Hungarian PM sees Europe turning into modern-day 1984
"Brussels is creating an Orwellian world before our very eyes," Viktor Orban went on to say
Eleven documents signed after talks between Putin and Mirziyoyev
The program of cooperation between foreign ministries of the two countries for 2024-2025 was also approved
Ukrainian forces lose up to 65 personnel in Krasny Liman area – Russian top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and three artillery pieces
Rusal completes construction of the deepest mine nationwide
The Russian aluminum producer initiated construction of the Cheremukhovskaya - Glubokaya mine eleven years ago
Closed-door UN Security Council session on Gaza to be held on October 8
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel
Israel will use both military and political actions in response to Hamas – Ambassador
According to the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, this is already a state of war
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian military hardware depot in Odessa Region
Israeli envoy to UN blames Hamas for latest escalation
Israel will defend its sovereignty by all means, Gilad Erdan said
Press review: Putin argues for global order remake and Turkey to host next Ukraine meeting
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 6th
Karabakh armed formations turn in over 66 mln rounds of munitions — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the locations where weapons, military hardware and munitions are stored are being guarded by joint Russian-Azerbaijani units
Return to earlier parameters to reduce export disparity on fuel market — Novak
The Russian government approved new systemic measures to keep fuel market stability on October 6
Emergency situation declared all across Israel amid Gaza strikes
Earlier, the "special situation" was declared in the central part of Israel and in the country’s south, within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip
Turkey’s foreign minister calls on US to stop cooperating with Kurdish forces in Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the recent incident in which the US shot down a Turkish drone
FACTBOX: Escalation of the situation between Israel and Hamas
The Israeli army declared a “state of readiness for war,” and Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved the drafting of reservists into the army and ordered the creation of a “special situation” within an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, which includes Tel Aviv
Israel’s war against Hamas to take time and effort — premier
Kremlin expects Pashinyan to attend CIS summit on October 13 via video link
It will be held in Bishkek
Dutch defense chief’s remark exposes West’s desire to fight Moscow — Russian embassy
When addressing the Warsaw Security Forum, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren called on Western countries to continue sending military and financial assistance to Kiev
First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry
According to the department, in the positional area of one of the formations, construction, installation and commissioning work is being carried out on the units and systems of silo launchers and the command post at the final stage
Putin lays out Russia's six tenets of international relations in Valdai speech
According to the Russian leader, one of the principles is to build a stable world based on respecting everyone's interests - from big states to small countries
United Nations predicts record levels of grain stocks
According to the analysis, global grain stocks are presumed to total 884 mln tons at the end of the 2024 season, which is 3% more than the level at the start of the season
Russia possesses military-technical capabilities for standoff with NATO — senior diplomat
In this connection, Alexander Grushko also pointed out the increased risks of inadvertent incidents and military pressure on Russia using "the territories of new [NATO] members"
PM Mishustin instructs to extend preferential loans program for SMEs until 2030
Mikhail Mishustin instructed to provide assistance to small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), as well as self-employed people working in new Russian regions over the next few years
Russian budget deficit reaching $16.8 bln in 9M 2023 — Finance Ministry
Federal budget expenditures over nine months of this year totaled $212.3 bln, up 9.7% year on year
Iranian woman winning Nobel Peace Prize testament to Ukraine fatigue — expert
On the whole, Andrey Bystritsky called the choice of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate a "political gesture" and "another demarche" towards Iran
Lukashenko calls for bringing conflict in Ukraine to end, 'lest it gets worse'
"The Ukrainians have nothing to fight with. Even if they do, they cannot hold this strength any longer," the Belarusian president stressed
Local official dies following terror attack in Kherson Region
The death of Vladimir Malov was recorded at 14:40
Netanyahu urges civilians to leave Gaza immediately
According to Israeli Prime Minister, the Israeli army will operate "with full force" to destroy all facilities of the Hamas radical group in the Gaza strip
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation after Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh over phone
The Prime Minister of Armenia congratulated his Russian colleague on his birthday
Russian Foreign Ministry gathering information on Kiev's crimes against children — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that this approach was also observed during the work of the UN General Assembly as well as in a number of reports published by the US State Department
Kiev regime’s irretrievable combat losses may exceed 193,000 — DPR militia
It is believed that the figure might be even higher
Gazprom Neft postpones refinery turnarounds — CEO
Gazprom Neft increased sales of petroleum products via the exchange, met all the commitments towards agricultural producers and responded to their additional requests regarding volumes of fuel supplies, Alexander Dyukov said
Israeli death toll in strikes from Gaza Strip climbs to 100, over 900 wounded
Earlier, 40 fatalities and 800 injured were reported
Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president
Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day
Russia may notify UN of withdrawing Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty’s ratification — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky referred to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin’s statement that the Duma Council was expected to discuss the possible revocation of the CTBT ratification, but added that the issue "is really serious and requires analysis"
Fake unity between US, Europe not fooling anyone — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, Europe does not want to be at war, and an escalation of the Ukraine conflict is against its interests, as the war is raging on its land while the United States is far away and its only burden is the round-the-clock operation of the dollar printing machine
Kiev authorities receiving money for Russian gas transit — Putin
Russia continues gas transit via the territory of Ukraine because it honors contracts with European counterparties, the president underlined
Putin to discuss further energy cooperation with Mirziyoyev and Tokayev
The head of state noted that the prospects are serious and significant in the energy sector in general, and not just in gas supplies
Israel considers Iran responsible for Hamas actions – Ambassador to Russia
According to Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi, the Jewish state believes that Tehran finances such organizations
US set to announce another $200 mln worth of military aid for Ukraine Wednesday — Reuters
The new aid package is expected to be unveiled "on Wednesday at the 16th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels," the US officials told Reuters
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod region
The attempted terrorist attack was stopped at about 10:00, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
Pentagon confirms downing Turkish drone in Syrian airspace
Ryder added that Washington had no grounds to believe that Turkey was deliberately aiming at US forces
Plenary session of Valdai Discussion Club with Putin's participation kicks off in Sochi
The topic of this year’s discussion is "Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone"
Zelensky offended Pope with his bad choice of present — newspaper
We are talking about the icon of the Virgin Mary with the Infant Jesus, which is depicted only with a black outline
Russian forces occupy more than 10 Ukrainian strongholds in south Donetsk area
Russian artillerymen destroyed a Ukrainian communication center and a jamming station in Novomikhailovka
British soldiers start to arrive in Kosovo to reinforce NATO-led force
KFOR currently consists of more than 4,500 troops
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Palestinian groups fire dozens of rockets at Israel
According to Al Jazeera, earlier, the Israeli army delivered strikes on the home of Yahya Sinwar
Russia expresses concern over Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalation – Foreign Ministry
According to the official representative of the diplomatic department, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Federation regards the escalation of the conflict as a consequence of non-compliance with UN Security Council resolutions
OSCE to revise programs for military personnel training
It is reported that the Russian Defense Ministry promptly makes changes to educational and training programs, keeping up with the times
Putin, Mirziyoyev, Tokayev launch supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan
The President of the Russian Federation previously drew attention to the fact that never before has Russian-produced gas been sent to Central Asia
