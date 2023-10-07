Russian forces advancing to Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — lawmaker

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian forces are gradually advancing toward Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region with 7-12 km left to go at different sections, Russia’s State Duma delegate Viktor Vodolatsky, who coordinates parliamentary relations with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Council, told TASS.

As reported earlier, in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West units, supported by aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks near Makeyevka in the LPR and Liman Pervyi in the Kharkov Region.