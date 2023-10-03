Air defense systems destroy two rockets, drone over Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has made an attempt to attack facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation; Russian air defense systems have destroyed two rockets fired from a multiple rocket launcher and a fixed-wing drone over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists.

"On the evening of October 3, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two multiple rocket launcher rockets and a fixed-wing UAV against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. All aerial targets were destroyed by the air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that at around 11:00 a.m. Moscow Time, air defenses destroyed three rockets fired from a multiple rocket launcher and two fixed-wing drones over the borderline Belgorod Region. Later, the agency said that another Ukrainian drone had been destroyed over the region.