MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has repelled eight Ukrainian attacks in the Artyomovsk and Avdeyevka areas, with the enemy’s losses exceeding 300 servicemen, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili told TASS.

"Battlegroup South units have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Artyomovsk and Avdeyevka areas. The enemy’s losses amounted to over 300 servicemen, one Krab self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 weapon, two tanks, a mechanized infantry fighting vehicle, two Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launchers, a signals intelligence station, as well as seven vehicles and eight drones," he said.

Missile forces and artillery attacked three Ukrainian ammunition depots in Krasnogorovka, Belogorovka and Kramatorsk, as well as troops of the 24th mechanized brigade’s unit near Dzerzhinsk, spokesman added.

Battlegroup South with the help of aviation eliminated a hangar with Ukrainian military equipment in the Donetsk area, Minesashvili said.

"Operational-tactical aviation of the group eliminated a hangar with military equipment, army aviation destructed a temporary deployment site of the 110th mechanized and the 79th air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army in Novomikhailovka and Avdeyevka," he said, adding that the teams of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems hit the stronghold of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).