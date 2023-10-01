Nagorno-Karabakh paramilitary forces surrender armored vehicles, munitions

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Paramilitary forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh have surrendered 45 armored vehicles, 87 motor vehicles, and about 14 million ammunition supplies, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In pursuance of ceasefire agreements reached, paramilitary forces of Karabakh continued surrendering armament and materiel under control of Russian peacekeepers. The following was surrendered as of October 1: 45 armored vehicles, 87 motor vehicles, 28 air defense assets. 63 units of field artillery, MLRS and mortars, over 5,700 units of small arms and antitank aids, and about 14 mln rounds," the ministry informed.

"No ceasefire violations were registered," the ministry added.