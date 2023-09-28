Polish military rebuffs Minsk's statement on Polish helicopter violating Belarusian border

TASS, September 28. TASS/. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command has rejected Minsk's statement about the violation of the Belarusian border by a Polish helicopter, according to a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) page.

"Today's statement of the Belarusian side about the alleged border crossing by a Polish helicopter is a lie. There was no such incident, this is confirmed by the data of flight control and radar station," the military said.

The Polish Armed Forces urged to treat Minsk's statements "with caution and prudence", as they are "often provocative." The command also assured that the Polish side "always complies with all provisions and rules related to [the principle of] the inviolability of borders."

Earlier, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that a Polish helicopter had twice violated the border of Belarus. The information, according to the ministry, was confirmed by "objective control data," and the ministry is currently preparing a "corresponding note" in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.