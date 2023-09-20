Air defenses shoot down drones over two villages near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the village of Kacha and the village of Verkhnesadovoye near Sevastopol, the city's governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has said.

"According to preliminary data the downed UAVs fell in Verkhnesadovoye and Kacha. There were no casualties. A small grass fire occurred in Verkhnesadovoye. In Kacha, a drone crashed on vineyards. Grass is burning there, too. Emergency response services have been dispatched to the site," Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The airspace situation continues to be monitored. In the area of Sevastopol Bay standard aerosol camouflage means are being used.

"I remind everyone that the odor is unpleasant, but it is absolutely safe," the governor said.