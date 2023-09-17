Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment in Kupyansk area, up to 50 enemy’s troops eliminated

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian army destroyed Ukrainian troops and equipment in the Kupyansk area near Boldyryovka, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye in Kupyansk area, with up to 50 soldiers of the enemy eliminated, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery units of the Russian western battlegroup destroyed troops and equipment of the 32nd, 115th mechanized, 25th and 95th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Boldyryovka, Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region. Up to 50 Ukrainian troops and four vehicles were eliminated," the ministry said.