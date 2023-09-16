Ukrainian army loses over 740 troops, 20 tanks, armored vehicles in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost more than 740 troops, 20 tanks and armored fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye area over the past week.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian commanders had to begin withdrawing troops from the frontline due to substantial losses.

"During the fighting, the adversary losses amounted to over 740 Ukrainian troops, 20 tanks and armored fighting vehicles as well as 20 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, 38 artillery guns have been eliminated, the military agency added.