Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition warehouse in Kherson region

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"A field ammunition warehouse of the 106th Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near the village of Tyaginka in the Kherson region, and an unmanned aerial vehicle command post was hit near the village of Otradokamenka in the Kherson region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.