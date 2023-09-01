Arms production in Ukraine to discourage conflict settlement, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Accommodating arms production facilities on Ukrainian soil will discourage efforts to settle the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Accommodating arms production sites in Ukraine certainly will not contribute to easing tensions and settling the conflict around Ukraine," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on the plans of a British defense company to open its office in Ukraine with the final aim of producing armaments there.

Britain’s decision cannot "change the situation fundamentally," Peskov pointed out. "This also cannot in any way impact the predetermined successful fulfillment and completion of the special military operation," he stressed.

Moscow perceives London’s moves "negatively," the Kremlin press secretary said.

"And, of course, any sites for the production of armaments, especially if these armaments are used against us, will become a focus of special attention for our military," Peskov said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that he had met with CEO of Britain’s largest defense company BAE Systems Charles Woodburn and announced that the British arms producer would commence its operations in Ukraine.