MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired three incendiary rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the city of Donetsk, the administrative center of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

"The city of Donetsk: three MLRS rockets (incendiary) fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel, adding that the attack occurred at 5:25 a.m. Moscow time.

In the early hours of Friday, Kiev troops shelled Donetsk from non-rocket artillery weapons seven times, targeting the city’s Kirovsky, Kievsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts.