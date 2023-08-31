Moscow authorities, defense ministry team up to defend capital from drones — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Moscow city authorities and the Russian Defense Ministry are building new missile defense sites to protect the Russian capital from drone attacks in a matter of weeks, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"Last year, we built the largest and most powerful defense line for our military in the special operation zone. This year, a lot has been done to defend Moscow from drones and terror attacks, which the Ukrainian government has been staging on almost a daily basis," the mayor said.

Sobyanin went on to say that when the Russian defense ministry requested the Moscow government’s assistance in rebuilding the capital’s air defenses, the question of timeframes arose.

"I was asked: ‘Will it be finished in a month?' And I replied: ‘In 24 hours.’ Indeed, over the past few weeks we have been creating new air defense sites. Sometimes, air defense systems go into operation, sending missiles to shoot down drones, when the newly laid asphalt under them is still hot," he added.