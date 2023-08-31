Belarusian troops to undergo training in Russia

MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Servicemen from one of the brigades of the Belarusian armed forces are set to undergo training at a combat training center in Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen from one of the units of the 120th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade will undergo training at one of the combat training centers of the Russian Federation. The Guardsmen will spend a month undergoing training together with instructors of the Union State," the ministry said in a statement.

On March 28, 2023, Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on combat training centers for joint training of military personnel. In early July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to ratify the agreement. Valery Revenko, the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, said recently that three combat training centers - two in Belarus and one in Russia - were already in operation.

The centers are designed to improve interoperability and combat skills of servicemen from both countries. Their main goals are joint combat training, standby duty (real-life duty and training duty) and execution of other training and combat missions. The servicemen will also exchange experience in the use of weapons, military and special equipment and master practical skills. The goals also include the unification of combat training of the armed forces of the two countries.