Iranian Foreign Minister suggests US military to leave Middle East

DUBAI, August 30. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian recommended US servicemen to leave the Middle Eastern region. He made this statement during a press conference in the wake of talks with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad in Damascus.

"The US must stop inflicting suffering to the people of the [Middle Eastern] region. We suggest US forces to go back to where they came from," the Foreign Minister said, according to SANA. The Minister noted that no one would be able to "sever the ties uniting the countries of the region."

"Syria is a very important state in the region, no one can ignore it," Abdollahian continued. According to the Foreign Minister, Iran positively views Syria’s restoration of relations with other Arab countries.