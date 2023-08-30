Russia to seek solutions at G20 summit to reduce energy security risks — MFA

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. At the upcoming G20 summit in India, Russia intends to seek sound solutions in such areas as digital transformation and risk management in the energy sector and food security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"We will detail our views on the need to reform global economic governance in light of the emergence of a polycentric world order and the redistribution of industrial power in favor of developing countries, as well as to counteract the arbitrary and illegitimate unilateral Western sanctions. We will be looking for sustainable solutions in the field of digital transformation, reducing risks in the field of energy and food security, and carrying out the energy transition in the most efficient way possible," the diplomat noted.

"We will pay special attention to confirming Russia's status as a reliable and guaranteed supplier of energy resources and export products, to specific proposals by the Russian side to expand multilateral cooperation, in particular through the implementation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," Zakharova added.

According to the diplomat, at the summit, Russia intends to "promote principled approaches to the problem of achieving sustainable development goals, key challenges in this area, the weakening of the world economy due to Western sanctions, as well as the terrorist attacks, conflicts, and disruption of supply chains caused by them."

"The Russian delegation also plans to share their assessment of the risks of the forced "greening" of the economy, especially for the most vulnerable countries of the world, because the West has managed to politicize the topic of environment protection, and politicize it to the extreme, when it is not just thoughtless, but harmful," she added.

Zakharova stressed that Russia intends to contribute in every possible way to the success of the Delhi summit and the effectiveness of the Indian presidency as a whole.

"We hope for the same reciprocal approach from all the other members of the G20, especially from the Western part. Together with a wide range of friendly partner countries of the G20, relying on the BRICS countries, we will actively oppose any harmful processes in this regard." she said.

India has held the G20 Presidency since December 1, 2022. The summit will be held live in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The leaders of the G20 nations and heads of several more countries have been invited. According to Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, New Delhi hopes that the summit will be attended by every country.