MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces took out уничтожили до 15 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson Region over the past day, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the Kherson area, as a result of comprehensive fire damage, Russian units took out up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen, five vehicles, a US-made M-777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer," Konashenkov said.