Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area, killing up to 225 enemy troops

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Donetsk area, forces of Battlegroup South, in coordination with aircraft and artillery units, repelled six attacks by Ukrainian assault teams near Minkovka, Kleshcheyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 225 troops in the Donetsk area, as well as three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," he specified.

Konashenkov added that an ammo depot of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces had been destroyed near the Netailovo settlement in the DPR.