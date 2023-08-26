Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian radar station, command point in past day

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian P-18 radar station and a command point in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The command point of the 100th Territorial Defense Brigade was hit near the Torskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and a P-18 radar station capable of detecting and tracking aerial targets was destroyed near the Chuguyevo settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, Russian tactical and army aircraft, as well as missile and artillery units, hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in 139 areas in the past 24 hours.