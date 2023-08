MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles in the Kherson area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Kherson area, up to 40 Ukrainian troops were killed in the past day, while five motor vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, as well as a Msta-B and a D-30 howitzers, were destroyed," he specified.