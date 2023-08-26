Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Russian aircraft and artillery units repelled three attacks by the 82nd Air Assault Brigade from the Ukrainian armed forces’ strategic reserve near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, up to 115 Ukrainian troops were killed in the Zaporozhye area in the past day; seven armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with four motor vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, an M119 towed howitzer, a British-made FH-70 system, a D-30 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 radar system.