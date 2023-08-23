MiG-29 prevents Norwegian military plane from violating Russian border over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled as Norway’s P-8 Poseidon aircraft came close to the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian National Defense Management Center said.

"On August 23, 2023, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching the Russian state border over the waters of the Barents Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation of the state Russian border, a MiG-29 fighter jet from the Northern Fleet's standby air defense forces was scrambled," the center said.

The crew identified the aerial target as a P-8 Poseidon aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force, according to the center.

"As the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign warplane turned away from the Russian Federation’s state border. A violation of the Russian Federation’s state border was prevented," the center said.

According to the center, the flight of the MiG-29 was performed in strict compliance with the international rules governing the use of airspace.