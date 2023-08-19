More than 15,000 experts took part in 260 events at Army 2023 forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 19. /TASS/. Over 15,000 specialists took part in more than 260 events held at the Patriot congress and exhibition center as part of the six-day scientific and business program of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The vast scientific and business program included 260 events: 182 round-table discussions, 24 news briefings, 33 conferences, and 21 interdepartmental meetings. In 2023, 1,023 doctors of science and 2,132 candidates of science took part in the scientific-business program. This year, 66 military command bodies of the Defense Ministry together with subordinate universities and research organizations, as well as 56 organizations of other ministries and departments acted as the forum’s organizers," the Defense Ministry said.

Major-General Alexander Osadchuk, the head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development at the Russian Defense Ministry, spoke at the final meeting. Major-General Vladislav Cherkasov, the deputy chairman of the Military Scientific Committee of the Russian Armed Forces, advisor to the Minister of Defense Andrey Ilnitsky, deputy head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Innovative Development Yury Veselov, executive director of the JSC International Congresses and Exhibitions Artur Bayramov attended the meeting. The chief commands of arms and services, the Main Military Medical Directorate, the military innovation technopolis ERA and the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission took an active part in the program.

"In all, during the forum, over 15,000 specialists joined the events of the scientific and business program. Among them there were more than 3,000 specialists of higher qualification," the Defense Ministry said.