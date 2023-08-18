Anti-drone system performance assessment package presented at Army-2023 Forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. The FTC Group has presented the Panorama-A500 package for assessment of efficiency of anti-drone systems for critical infrastructure facilities at the Army-2023 Forum, the company said.

"The Panorama A-500 firmware package for UAV signals analysis with expanded software makes it possible to perform efficient assessment of all solutions existing in the market for protection of industrial and critical infrastructure facilities," the company informed.

The package can perform in-depth studies of electromagnetic situation to support maximal compatibility of protection aids and radio electronic equipment on covered areas. It is also capable of assessing performance of drone radio suppression aids subject to area relief and climatic conditions.

The firmware package is already used for non-biased assessment of protection of installations against drones. "Representatives of security functions, private security organizations and law enforcement authorities are showing interest at present in services of field assessment of technical capabilities of equipment," the FTC Group added.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.