Legal grounds exist for joint China-Russia patrols in East China Sea — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Joint patrols by Chinese and Russian warships in the East China Sea are carried out legally, with due regard for international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"I would like to tell you: Chinese and Russian ships carry out regular navigation in accordance with international laws and regulations," Wang told a news briefing, answering a question from a Western journalist who requested comments on the movements of Chinese and Russian naval vessels in the East China Sea.

As the Russian Pacific Fleet’s information support office told the media earlier, during joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, Russian and Chinese naval vessels practiced fuel replenishment and cargo reloading while under steam. The ships are currently proceeding along the pre-agreed route, the office said.