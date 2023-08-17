Shipbuilders to deliver Project 636.3 submarine to Russian Navy by yearend

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk built at the Admiralty Shipyard for the Russian Pacific Fleet will be delivered to the Navy by the yearend, Shipyard CEO Andrey Veselov told TASS at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"State tests of the submarine are coming to a close. The sub will be delivered to the Navy in November this year," the chief executive said.

The Mozhaisk is the fifth submarine in a series of Project 636.3 diesel-electric subs built for the Pacific Fleet. The submarine was laid down at the Admiralty Shipyard on August 23, 2021 and floated out on April 27, 2023.

Project 636.3 diesel-electric subs have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering. A contract for the construction of six submarines for the Russian Pacific Fleet was signed in September 2016.

The Admiralty Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) earlier built a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The Black Sea Fleet’s subs actively participated in delivering missile strikes against terrorist targets in Syria. They are currently used for striking enemy targets in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) belong to the third generation of large diesel-electric submarine cruisers. They are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tons. Due to their strong hull, the submarines have an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters.

The submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s quietest underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52.

